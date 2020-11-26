Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

'Zombie minks' in Denmark that were killed to stop spread of coronavirus appear to rise from their graves

The minks were culled after 11 people were sickened in mink farms and factories

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Minks infected with a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus appeared to rise from the grave this week after thousands were culled in Denmark earlier in the month. 

The decision to kill the animals was made following the discovery that 11 people had been sickened by the same strain found in mink farms and factories.

However, in the haste to dispose of the bodies, Danish authorities reported Thursday that some of the carcasses had risen to the surface of their makeshift graves after gases built up inside the decomposing bodies. 

The corpses were buried in military training fields outside the town of Holstebro.

Thousands of killed mink are buried at Jydske Dragonregiment's training ground at Noerre Felding near Holstebro in Denmark on Nov. 12, 2020. Millions of coronavirus-infected minks were destroyed in Denmark and cases of the disease were found elsewhere in the world. (Morten Stricker/NTB via AP)

The bodies lay in trenches just over 8 feet deep and 10 feet wide and the first meter of dead mink were covered with chalk before adding another layer underneath the dirt, according to The Associated Press

Yet, although the mink should have been covered by at least 5 feet of soil, CBS News reported they were only buried about 3 feet deep and also close to a lake -- stoking concerns about possible pollution.

Leaders said the grave will be monitored by authorities until a fence can be put up.

The "zombie" mink are being reburied elsewhere and environment officials have promised to fix the situation.

Some mayors have suggested cremating the mink corpses, according to USA Today.

Parliament ordered around 15 million mink to be killed and all mink farming is banned until the end of next year. The country is the world's largest exporter of mink fur.

Denmark has reported more than 74,700 cases and over 800 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.