

Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls for US 'response' to 20 killed in Russian strike on civilians

Ukrainian president calls out America, Europe and G-20 following attack in rural Yarova town

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that the United States respond to a "brutally savage" Russian strike that he said left more than 20 people dead.

"Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the very moment when pensions were being disbursed," Zelenskyy said of the attack in a post on X.

The strike hit the rural town of Yarova in the Donetsk region. While Russia has denied targeting civilians, tens of thousands have been killed since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, Reuters reported.

RUSSIA LAUNCHES BARRAGE OF DRONE STRIKES ON UKRAINE, RESULTING IN FOUR CIVILIAN DEATHS

Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures next to President Donald Trump during a meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

"The Russians continue destroying lives while avoiding new strong sanctions and new strong blows," Zelenskyy added. "The world must not remain silent. The world must not remain idle... Strong actions are needed to make Russia stop bringing death."

Donetsk Gov. Vadym Filashkin said the strike was not a "military operation," but rather that it was "pure terrorism," according to the Kyiv Independent, which cited his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy specifically called out the U.S., Europe and the G-20 in his post on X following the strike, which included a graphic video of the carnage.

Notably, Zelenskyy did not name NATO. His demand for action from Europe and the G-20 comes as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte travels to the United Kingdom, where he will attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to NATO.

Aftermath of a Russian airstrike

Donetsk Gov. Vadym Filashkin posted a photo of the aftermath of a Russian strike on a rural village, calling the attack an act of "pure terrorism." (@vadym.filashkin/Instagram)

RUSSIA LAUNCHES LARGEST ATTACK ON UKRAINE THIS MONTH FOLLOWING TRUMP'S MEETINGS WITH PUTIN, ZELENSKYY

The White House has yet to respond to the strike or Zelenskyy’s demand. However, the Trump administration has made ending the brutal Russia-Ukraine war a priority, with President Donald Trump meeting with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Last month, Trump and Putin met face-to-face in the first meeting between the Russian leader and a U.S. president since 2021. After the high-stakes meeting, Trump and Putin seemed confident that they had made progress toward peace despite not reaching the ceasefire deal that many had hoped for.

Putin and Trump shake hands

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

ZELENSKYY ACCUSES TRUMP OF GIVING PUTIN 'WHAT HE WANTED' AT ALASKA SUMMIT

Zelenskyy seemed less convinced, and he recently accused Trump of giving Putin "what he wanted" at the Alaska summit.

"It's a pity that Ukraine was not there, because I think President Trump gave Putin what he wanted," Zelenskyy told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on Sept. 7.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and NATO but did not receive immediate responses.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

