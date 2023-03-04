Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Xi, Chinese Communist Party to tighten grip on power as People's Congress convenes

Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to be reaffirmed for third presidential term

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Common Ground: Breaking down China strategy to counter Beijing's global ambitions. Video

Common Ground: Breaking down China strategy to counter Beijing's global ambitions.

California Reps. Michelle Steel and Jimmy Panetta discuss bipartisan efforts to confront China as lawmakers call for Taiwan's protection on 'Special Report.'

Thousands of Communist Party members have arrived in Beijing for the beginning of a much-anticipated session of its highest legislative body.

The National People's Congress is set to open on Saturday and expected to continue for approximately two weeks as delegates rubber-stamp a reshuffling of personnel.

The legislative meeting — an annual event commonly called the "two sessions" — is expected to see major shake-ups at the top levels of party leadership.

CHINESE PARLIAMENT ACCUSES US OF VIOLATING SOVEREIGNTY WITH SPYCRAFT RESPONSE

Li Zhanshu of National People's Congress (NPC), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend the opening of the first session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at The Great Hall of People on March 4, 2023, in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu of National People's Congress (NPC), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend the opening of the first session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at The Great Hall of People on March 4, 2023, in Beijing. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

President Xi Jinping, who has already been reaffirmed for another term as general secretary of the CCP and chairman of the military commission, is expected to be approved for his third presidential term as well.

The three titles are traditionally held simultaneously by the leader of the nation.

The policy announcements and leadership picks will likely indict China's political direction for the next five years.

CHINA SAYS US 'PUSHING THE ENVELOPE' ON TAIWAN WITH WEAPON SALES

Chinese national flags flutter at Tian'anmen Square ahead of the annual two sessions on March 3, 2023, in Beijing. 

Chinese national flags flutter at Tian'anmen Square ahead of the annual two sessions on March 3, 2023, in Beijing.  (VCG/VCG via Getty Images.)

The People's Republic of China is a one-party socialist republic governed entirely by the Chinese Communist Party.

Election of political representatives occurs at the local level, but the public does not have input on national level appointments.

China has seen increased tension within the international community due to its continued support of ally Russia amid the latter's invasion of Ukraine.

CHINA COULD FUNNEL WEAPONS TO RUSSIA THROUGH BEALRUS AS DEFENSE TIES WITH BEIJING DEEPEN: REPORT

Geng Huaiqing, a deputy to the National People's Congress, explains the "two sessions" to students in Huaian district, Huai 'an City, East China's Jiangsu Province, March 3, 2023.

Geng Huaiqing, a deputy to the National People's Congress, explains the "two sessions" to students in Huaian district, Huai 'an City, East China's Jiangsu Province, March 3, 2023. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Chinese government this week for claiming to support a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine despite reports that China is considering lending lethal aid to its ally.

Mao dismissed Blinken's remark, calling the accusations hypocritical as the U.S. continues to fund the Ukrainian military to repel Russian invading forces.

"The U.S. has been pouring lethal weapons into the battlefield in Ukraine, fanning up the flames and spreading disinformation. We are firmly against that," Mao said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People visit the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on March 3, 2023, ahead of the opening of the annual session of the National Peoples Congress on March 5. 

People visit the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on March 3, 2023, ahead of the opening of the annual session of the National Peoples Congress on March 5.  (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Mao continued, "The U.S. needs to reflect on itself, stop sowing confusion, stop trying to mislead the world and stop making presumptions about others based on the U.S.'s own behavior. The U.S. needs to step up to its responsibility, help de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue and stop pointing fingers and discrediting other countries." 

China has also come under increased scrutiny as U.S. government agencies have begun taking more seriously the "lab leak" theory regarding the source of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com