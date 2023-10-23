Expand / Collapse search
World's oldest dog Bobi dies at 31

Bobi exclusively ate human food, was never leashed, says owner in Portugal

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Bobi, the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal who was the world’s oldest dog, has passed away at the age of 31. 

Guinness World Records says Bobi died Saturday at his home in Conqueiros, Portugal, after living for 31 years and 165 days. 

The organization cited Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, as saying that he was never tied up or leashed during his life and as he got older, spent most of his time in the backyard of his property hanging out with cats. 

Costa also said Bobi exclusively ate human food that was watered down before serving in order to remove seasonings, according to Guinness World Records. 

Bobi world's oldest dog

Bobi lived to be 31 years old, according to Guinness World Records. (Reuters/Catarina Demony)

"What we ate, [he] ate too," Costa told the organization. 

The American Kennel Club identifies Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs are medium-sized livestock guardian canines that have a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. 

Bobi’s certified birth records reportedly state he was born on May 11, 1992, according to Guinness World Records. 

Bobi the dog in Portugal

Leonel Costa walks Bobi in Conqueiros, Portugal, on Feb. 4. (Reuters/Catarina Demony)

Bobi’s age was also verified by the Companion Animal Information System, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by the National Union of Veterinarians. 

Bobi broke the "oldest dog living" record that was recently reached by an Ohio-based chihuahua named Spike, 23, and the "oldest dog ever" record that was long-established by an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, 29, who lived from 1910 to 1939, according to Guinness World Records. 

Bobi and his owner Leonel Costa

Leonel Costa was the owner of Bobi. (Reuters/Catarina Demony)

Guinness World Records reportedly received evidence of Bobi’s age two weeks after the publication announced Spike’s title as the world’s oldest living dog. 

