World's oldest dog Bobi dies at 31

Bobi, the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal who was the world’s oldest dog, has passed away at the age of 31.

Guinness World Records says Bobi died Saturday at his home in Conqueiros, Portugal, after living for 31 years and 165 days.

The organization cited Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, as saying that he was never tied up or leashed during his life and as he got older, spent most of his time in the backyard of his property hanging out with cats.

Costa also said Bobi exclusively ate human food that was watered down before serving in order to remove seasonings, according to Guinness World Records.

"What we ate, [he] ate too," Costa told the organization.

The American Kennel Club identifies Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs are medium-sized livestock guardian canines that have a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

Bobi’s certified birth records reportedly state he was born on May 11, 1992, according to Guinness World Records.

Bobi’s age was also verified by the Companion Animal Information System, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by the National Union of Veterinarians.

Bobi broke the "oldest dog living" record that was recently reached by an Ohio-based chihuahua named Spike, 23, and the "oldest dog ever" record that was long-established by an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, 29, who lived from 1910 to 1939, according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records reportedly received evidence of Bobi’s age two weeks after the publication announced Spike’s title as the world’s oldest living dog.

