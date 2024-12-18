Latvia claims to have displayed the world's first Christmas tree in 1510 adorned with artificial roses

Displaying a beautifully decorated and illuminated Christmas tree in homes is a beloved holiday tradition, but the origins of how this tradition came to be is one that is still debated today.

One country that claims to be the home of the world's first Christmas tree is Latvia.

Several sources, including the National Christmas Tree Association, note that the first written record of a decorated Christmas tree was from Riga, Latvia.

Men of the Brotherhood of the Blackheads, an association of unmarried merchants and foreign traders, are said to have decorated the tree with artificial roses.

They brought the tree to the marketplace, danced around it and then set it on fire in 1510, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Today, a plaque engraved with the words "The First New Year's Tree in Riga in 1510" in eight languages is on display in Latvia.

Each year, a Christmas tree is featured in Riga, where the first one is said to have stood.

Tallinn, Estonia, contradicts the idea that Latvia was home to the first tree, claiming the title for itself.

Several sources, including Visit Tallinn, note that the Brotherhood of the Blackheads brought a tree to Tallinn Town Square in 1441, predating the tree in Latvia.

Similar to Riga, Tallinn also displays a Christmas tree in the main square annually during the holiday season.

Both European cities boast holiday activities during the winter months, including Christmas markets, festive decor and merry performances. Visitors will find plenty to explore during the holiday season, so long as they don't mind the cold.

The cold climate does bring plenty of snowfall in both Latvia and Estonia, so a white Christmas is definitely a possibility.

Though the topic of where the first Christmas tree officially came from could result in a festive feud, where the tradition began of displaying trees inside homes is less of a debate.

The tradition of bringing Christmas trees into homes is believed to have originated in Germany during the 1600s, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

During the time, apples, red strips of paper and gilded nuts were all popular decorations to add to a Christmas tree, according to the source.

It was the 1800s when the Christmas tree tradition started gaining traction in the United States, according to History.com.

It wasn't until 1901 when the first Christmas tree farm opened in the country. W.V. McGalliard was responsible for opening the country's very first Christmas tree farm in New Jersey when he planted 25,000 Norway spruce, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Today, there are around 15,000 Christmas tree farms around the United States.

Many families find holiday joy in going to the Christmas tree farm each year to pick out the tree that will be the festive centerpiece of their home for December.