Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Biden campaign pulling ads in wake of Trump rally shooting

President Biden condemned the shots fired at his 2024 election opponent's rally

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Trump details being shot: 'Much bleeding took place' Video

Trump details being shot: 'Much bleeding took place'

Former President Trump thanks Secret Service and offers condolences to victims of the shooting after his Pennsylvania rally.

President Biden's campaign says it is "pausing all outbound communications" and was working as quickly as possible to bring down its TV ads in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at former President Trump's Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Trump was rushed from the stage after shots rang out at his rally in Butler, which is located north of Pittsburgh in the western part of the Keystone State.

A statement from the Secret Service said that "a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

FOX NEWS LIVE UPDATES ON THE TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured," the Secret Service added in their statement.

The shooting took place minutes after Trump began speaking at his rally, and a visibly bloodied former president was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents.

BIDEN SAYS HE'S ‘PRAYING’ FOR TRUMP AFTER SHOOTING AT FORMER PRESIDENT'S RALLY 

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said in a social media post.

Trump and Biden are facing off in a heated 2024 election rematch. And the Biden campaign last week launched a month-long $50 million ad blitz with commercials running in the key swing states.

President Joe Biden speaks in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible," a Biden campaign official said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting incident took place two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will be formally nominated as the GOP's 2024 standard-bearer.

The Democratic National Committee told Fox News that it is in the process of pulling down ads that it went up with on Monday on 57 municipal buses in Milwaukee.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics