Biden campaign pulling ads in wake of Trump rally shooting

President Biden's campaign says it is "pausing all outbound communications" and was working as quickly as possible to bring down its TV ads in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at former President Trump's Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Trump was rushed from the stage after shots rang out at his rally in Butler, which is located north of Pittsburgh in the western part of the Keystone State.

A statement from the Secret Service said that "a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

"One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured," the Secret Service added in their statement.

The shooting took place minutes after Trump began speaking at his rally, and a visibly bloodied former president was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said in a social media post.

Trump and Biden are facing off in a heated 2024 election rematch. And the Biden campaign last week launched a month-long $50 million ad blitz with commercials running in the key swing states.

"The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible," a Biden campaign official said in a statement.

The shooting incident took place two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will be formally nominated as the GOP's 2024 standard-bearer.

The Democratic National Committee told Fox News that it is in the process of pulling down ads that it went up with on Monday on 57 municipal buses in Milwaukee.