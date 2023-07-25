Woman inspired by hit TV show arrested after allegedly hiring snake charmer to kill her boyfriend

A woman in India has been arrested over accusations that she hired a snake charmer to help kill her boyfriend.

Mahi Arya is accused of hiring the snake charmer for 10,000 Indian rupee, or just over $122, to carry out the attack on her 32-year-old partner, Ankit Chauhan, according to a report from the Mirror.

Arya, who was reportedly hoping to start a new life with a different partner, allegedly planned the attack to kill Chauhan for over two months and was inspired by the hit TV show, Crime Patrol.

The woman allegedly invited Chauhan over and then let the cobra spring his attack, with the 32-year-old being bitten on both feet before eventually losing consciousness. From there, he was reportedly dragged into the back of a car and left for dead not far from the scene.

A businessman reportedly stumbled upon Chauhan's body the next day and reported it to police, who initially had mistaken the wounds on his feet for asphyxia, reasoning a loss of oxygen was responsible for his death.

However, police were eventually alerted to the bite wounds on Chauhan's feet by his sister, Isha Chauhan, prompting police to launch a manhunt for Arya, the snake charmer and her new partner.

The three were eventually arrested and face charges in the case.