Churchill's grandson to be expelled from Conservative Party for voting against Boris Johnson

Winston’s Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, will reportedly be expelled from the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party for defying Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a key Brexit vote Tuesday.

Soames and 20 other Conservative members of Parliament voted to force a vote to delay Brexit, according to the Washington Post.

BRITISH PM BORIS JOHNSON DEALT MAJOR BLOW AS OPPONENTS SEIZE PARLIAMENTARY AGENDA CONTROL

It was a major blow to Johnson, prompting him to call for a new general election. A measure for a new election would need a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Soames has been in Parliament for 37 years and said he has only voted against his party three times. “It’s a bad night” for Conservatism, he told a reporter, the Post reported.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth approved Johnson’s request to suspend Parliament until two weeks before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, which critics have said doesn’t give enough time to avoid a No-Deal and disorderly exit from the European Union.

Winston Churchill was first prime minister from 1940 to 1945 and led the country through World War II. Tuesday was the 80th anniversary of Britain's entrance into the war.

Churchill later served as prime minister again from 1951 to 1955.

