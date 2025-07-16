Expand / Collapse search
Syria

Who are the Druze? Religious group aids Syrian members under Islamist attack, Israeli members offer support

IDF chief emphasizes 'deep alliance' with Druze people as reports of massacres emerge across the border

By Ruth Marks Eglash Fox News
Syrian Druze religious leaders cross into Israel Video

Syrian Druze religious leaders cross into Israel

File video shows members of Syria's Druze community crossing into Israel for only the second time in 50 years. March, 2025. (Reuters.)

Israel ramped up airstrikes in Syria on Wednesday following reports that members of the Druze religious minority were being massacred by militant Islamists, shining a spotlight on a unique community that has lived in the region for more than a thousand years and remains tightly connected despite being scattered across international borders. 

Around 150,000 Druze live in Israel’s north and on the Golan Heights, but there are also large communities in Syria and Lebanon – neighboring countries that have technically been at war with Israel for decades – and a smaller group in Jordan. 

An esoteric, monotheistic religion that incorporates elements of other Abrahamic religions, as well as several other philosophies, the Druze, an Arabic-speaking population, view themselves as one people despite the hostile borders that divide them. 

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 17, 2015, a young member of the Druze minority waves the Druze flag as he watches the fighting between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and rebels in Druze village of Khader in Syria, from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The Israeli government insists it will not allow the Druze to be massacred but has otherwise kept quiet, looking to maintain the low profile it has kept since the uprising against Assad began in March 2011. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A young man waves the Druze flag as he watches the fighting between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and rebels in the Druze village of Khader in Syria, from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, on June 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

As their religion dictates loyalty to the country in which they live, most of those that live in Israel are proud citizens, with an overwhelming 83% of the men enlisting in the Israeli army. Roughly 5% of all Israel Defense Forces soldiers are Druze, and they are some of the country’s fiercest warriors.

Additionally, the Druze account for around 20% of Israel’s prison guards and about 6.5% of the country’s police officers.

This dedication has earned them a special place in Israeli society, pushing Israeli political and military leaders to promise action if the Druze community in Syria is threatened in any way. 

As reports surfaced that Islamists, and regime-backed loyalists, had clashed with Druze militia in southern Syria on Tuesday, more than a thousand young Israeli Druze citizens rushed across the border in a bid to rescue their brethren, Israeli media reported.

Reports showed hundreds of people, including some who were armed, breaking down the border fence and rushing into nearby Druze villages in Syria. 

Druze members at border

Israeli Druze in the Golan Heights mass along the Syrian border on July 16, 2025. Many breached the border in a bid to help their Syrian brethren, who have been locked in days of ethnic violence. (Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL)

In a briefing on Wednesday, an Israeli military official explained that many members of Israel’s Druze community have close relatives living in Syria but said Israel was now working to bring them home. 

"The IDF is committed to the deep alliance with the Druze community," IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir emphasized. 

Professor Eyal Zisser, a leading Israeli academic expert on Syria and the Druze community, told Fox News Digital that it was a "unique" situation.

Walid Jumblatt, the political leader of Lebanon's minority Druze sect, center background, stands with clerics shortly after a meeting of the Druze community's religious leadership in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 12, 2015. Lebanon’s political leader of the Druze community says this week’s attack in northwestern Syria by al-Qaida’s branch that many members of the sect dead was an individual incident. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Walid Jumblatt, the Druze political leader in Lebanon, center background, stands with clerics shortly after a meeting of the community's religious leadership in Beirut, Lebanon, June 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

"Israel’s Druze community is putting pressure on the government, so for domestic reasons Israel has to deal with this," he said, adding that the current Israeli government "believes in using force to appease its base and show that it is strong and using power, or whatever is needed." 

This is not the first time, Israel’s Druze have rushed to protect their community in Syria. In 2015, when Druze there came under threat from ISIS and from the local al Qaeda affiliate, Jabhat al-Nusra, Druze in Israel worked to raise funds and arms for their brethren across the border. 

In April, months after the fall of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, hundreds of Syrian Druze clerics crossed the border taking a rare trip to Israel to celebrate the community’s holiday of Ziyara at the Nabi Shuaib holy site, just west of the Sea of Galilee. 

Ruth Marks Eglash is a veteran journalist based in Jerusalem, Israel. She reports and covers the Middle East and Europe. Originally from the U.K, she has also freelanced for numerous news outlets. Ruth can be followed on Twitter @reglash