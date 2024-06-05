Expand / Collapse search
Mexico

WHO confirms first human death from A(H5N2) bird flu

59-year-old Mexican national reported dead after developing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, other symptoms

Reuters
Published
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday a death was caused by the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with a subtype of avian influenza.

WHO said the 59-year-old resident of Mexico had died on April 24 after developing a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea and general discomfort.

"Bird flu"-labeled test tubes

FILE PHOTO: A person touches a test tube labelled "Bird Flu", in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

This was the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with A(H5N2) subtype of bird flu reported globally and the first H5 virus infection in a person reported in Mexico.

The victim had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals, WHO said. Cases of A(H5N2) subtype of avian influenza have been reported in poultry in Mexico.

The person had multiple underlying medical conditions and had been bedridden for three weeks, for other reasons, prior to the onset of acute symptoms, WHO said.