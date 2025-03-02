White House backs Israel's decision to halt Gaza aid shipments until Hamas accepts ceasefire extension

The White House is supporting the Israeli government's decision to block aid to Gaza until Hamas leaders agree to a ceasefire extension, according to a newly-released statement.

In a statement obtained by Fox News on Sunday, National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said that Israel has "negotiated in good faith since the beginning of this administration to ensure the release of hostages held captive by Hamas terrorists."

"We will support their decision on next steps given Hamas has indicated it’s no longer interested in a negotiated ceasefire," Hughes added.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli officials announced that they are stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and warned Hamas it would face "additional consequences" if it does not accept a new proposal for an extended ceasefire.

"With the conclusion of the 1st stage of the hostages deal and in light of Hamas' refusal to accept the [U.S. Mideast envoy Steve] Witkoff framework for the continuation of the talks, to which Israel agreed, PM Netanyahu decided: as of this morning, entry of all goods & supplies to the Gaza Strip be halted," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on X.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without a release of our hostages. If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences," the post added.

Hamas accused Israel of attempting to derail the fragile truce, saying its decision to cut off aid was "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the (ceasefire) agreement."

"The occupation’s announcement of halting the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip is yet another confirmation of its failure to uphold its commitments and its evasion of obligations under the ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in a statement. "This reflects its ugly criminal face and constitutes a continuation of the genocide against our people, as well as an act of blackmail targeting an entire population by depriving them of food, water, and medicine."

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included an uptick in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have not yet negotiated the second phase, in which Hamas was called to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a permanent ceasefire.

An Israeli official said the decision to suspend aid was made in coordination with the Trump administration.

Israeli officials said earlier on Sunday that they support a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. They said the proposal came from the Trump administration's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Under that deal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the remainder when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Netanyahu's office.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the remains of eight others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israeli also pulled back forces from most of Gaza and allowed a surge of humanitarian aid to enter the region.

But the first phase also featured various disputes, as each side accused the other of violating the ceasefire.

Hamas now says Israel committed another violation by suspending aid. The terror group said deliveries were supposed to continue as the two sides negotiated the second phase of the ceasefire.

The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing roughly 1,200 people and abducting more than 251. Hamas still has 59 hostages, 32 of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's offensive into Gaza in response to Hamas' attack has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run government's Gaza Health Ministry. It does not specify how many of the dead were terrorists or civilians.

