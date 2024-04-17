Expand / Collapse search
Western powers urge Israel show restraint in retaliation against Iran attack

'Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself,' says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Israeli military confirms there will be a response to Iran's attack: Jeff Paul Video

Israeli military confirms there will be a response to Iran's attack: Jeff Paul

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on tensions in the Middle East amid wider conflict fears on 'Special Report.'

Western powers are urging the Israeli government to show restraint in its expected response to the Iranian missile strikes last week.

Officials from Germany, the United Kingdom and elsewhere have asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration not to escalate the situation into an active conflict — but those same officials say Israel is not listening to outside input.

"It’s right to have made our views clear about what should happen next, but it’s clear the Israelis are making a decision to act," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, a former prime minister, reported after a Wednesday trip to the Jewish nation. 

'NOTHING WOULD REMAIN': IRAN'S PRESIDENT VOWS TO COMPLETELY DESTROY ISRAEL IF IT LAUNCHES 'TINIEST INVASION'

David Cameron

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, D.C. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

He added, "We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible."

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday in response to an apparent strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals. 

The Iranian government blames Israel for the attack, although Israel has not claimed any involvement.

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW SANCTIONS ON IRAN FOLLOWING ATTACK AGAINST ISRAEL: 'THE PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE'

Anti-Missile System

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

"The region must not step-by-step slide into a situation with a totally unpredictable outcome," said German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock after the same Wednesday trip to Israel. "Everyone must now act prudently and responsibly."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to completely destroy Israel should it proceed with even the "tiniest invasion" of its country. 

Raisi spoke Wednesday at an annual army parade, warning Israel of a "massive and harsh" response, as the country braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran’s missile and drone attack over the weekend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Netanyahu left no doubt in a statement later the same day regarding what his country might do should current tensions with Iran escalate further.

"Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"They have all sorts of suggestions and advice. I appreciate that. But I want to be clear: Our decisions we will make ourselves," the prime minister added.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com