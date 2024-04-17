Western powers urge Israel show restraint in retaliation against Iran attack

Western powers are urging the Israeli government to show restraint in its expected response to the Iranian missile strikes last week.

Officials from Germany, the United Kingdom and elsewhere have asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration not to escalate the situation into an active conflict — but those same officials say Israel is not listening to outside input.

"It’s right to have made our views clear about what should happen next, but it’s clear the Israelis are making a decision to act," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, a former prime minister, reported after a Wednesday trip to the Jewish nation.

'NOTHING WOULD REMAIN': IRAN'S PRESIDENT VOWS TO COMPLETELY DESTROY ISRAEL IF IT LAUNCHES 'TINIEST INVASION'

He added, "We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible."

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday in response to an apparent strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals.

The Iranian government blames Israel for the attack, although Israel has not claimed any involvement.

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW SANCTIONS ON IRAN FOLLOWING ATTACK AGAINST ISRAEL: 'THE PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE'

"The region must not step-by-step slide into a situation with a totally unpredictable outcome," said German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock after the same Wednesday trip to Israel. "Everyone must now act prudently and responsibly."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to completely destroy Israel should it proceed with even the "tiniest invasion" of its country.

Raisi spoke Wednesday at an annual army parade, warning Israel of a "massive and harsh" response, as the country braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran’s missile and drone attack over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Netanyahu left no doubt in a statement later the same day regarding what his country might do should current tensions with Iran escalate further.

"Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"They have all sorts of suggestions and advice. I appreciate that. But I want to be clear: Our decisions we will make ourselves," the prime minister added.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.