WATCH: Israeli girl reunited with classmates in heartwarming scene nearly 2 weeks after hostage release

A heartwarming video shows the first day of school for 5-year-old Emilia Aloni after she was kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas terrorists for seven weeks.

Emilia, who was freed on Nov. 24, was held hostage in Gaza along with her mother, Danielle.

The little girl was spotted in the touching video wearing a bright pink and blue outfit as she returned to her kindergarten classroom in Israel.

The footage shows Emilia's teacher, who meets her at the gate, with a bright smile on her face for the long-awaited return of her student.

The teacher is seen scooping Emilia in her arms for a hug before turning to the girl's grandfather and giving him a hug.

The video then shows Emilia quickly scampering up the stairs toward her classmates, who excitedly greet her.

Emilia is seen smiling ear-to-ear as she is tightly hugged by her friends at the door of the classroom.

On Nov. 24, ​​Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages as part of a four-day cease-fire deal amid Israel’s ongoing war with the terror group.

The U.S. State Department confirmed Monday that 220 American citizens are still trapped in Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.