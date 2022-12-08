Video shows heavily flooded train station near Lisbon, Portugal as torrential rains leave 1 dead

Video has emerged Thursday of a heavily flooded train station near Lisbon after torrential rains left one person dead in the area surrounding Portugal’s capital.

The mayor of Lisbon is asking residents to remain indoors as the Portuguese National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection reported hundreds of incidents following intense rainfall overnight, including flooding at the city’s airport, a theater and a hospital, according to Reuters.

"We appeal to people not to leave their homes during these periods of heavy rain," Civil Protection commander Andre Fernandes was quoted by the news agency as saying during a press conference.

Fernandes said a 55-year-old woman has died in a flooded basement in Alges, just outside of Lisbon, while her husband managed to be rescued and survived.

The rainy weather is expected to continue into Friday afternoon.

Video taken by one person in Alges shows water rushing down into an underground train station there.

The person is then seen trudging through the floodwaters, which appear to be about knee-deep.

Another video taken shows water falling through the ceiling of a shopping mall.