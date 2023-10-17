Expand / Collapse search
France

Versailles Palace evacuated twice for 'security reasons' following week of terrorist threats

France is experiencing a heightened terror alert level with the Louvre museum similarly forced to evacuate last week

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Palace of Versailles evacuated for a second time due to security concerns amid a rise in terrorist threats.

The palace, one of France's most lucrative tourist attractions, evacuated visitors on Tuesday for "security reasons" – the second incident in four days.

"For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today Tuesday October 17. Thank you for your understanding," the museum wrote on social media.

LOUVRE MUSEUM IN PARIS EVACUATED AFTER THREAT WHILE FRANCE ON HIGH ALERT FOLLOWING DEADLY STABBING

Versailles evacuation France

The Versailles gardens, outside Paris, on July 15, 2023. The Louvre and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

No further information was given on the nature of the security concerns.

France is currently experiencing a high threat alert level after a widely publicized attack by a radicalized former student.

A Chechen immigrant on France's extremist watch list allegedly stabbed a teacher to death Friday morning and wounded two others in a suspected terror attack that the country's president called an assassination.

KNIFE-WIELDING ATTACKER SHOUTS 'ALLAHU AKBAR' AND KILLS TEACHER IN FRENCH SCHOOL AMID HAMAS-ISRAEL WAR: REPORT

Versailles evacuated

Tourist wait outside the Palace of Versailles on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. One of France's most visited tourist attractions was evacuated for a security scare for the second time in four days. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

It happened outside a school in the city of Arras, about 115 miles north of Paris, near the border with Belgium, and a suspect is in custody, according to France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Darmanin ordered Thursday a country-wide ban on demonstrations in support of the Palestinians.

Terrorist threats have been made against prominent tourist destinations since the incident.

Last week, the Louvre sounded alarms and shepherded individuals out of the museum after receiving a written threat.

At least 24 people have been charged with antisemitic acts in the country since the Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com