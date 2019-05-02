Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis
Published

Venezuela’s Guaidó calls for general strike after clashes leave woman dead, dozens injured

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Reaction and analysis from Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is hoping public employees stage strikes on Thursday to put pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro – a day after clashes between his forces and anti-government protesters left one woman dead and dozens injured.

Guaidó’s push for a general strike and for Venezuelans to remain in the streets – which was met with cheers Wednesday by a crowd of thousands that had gathered to hear him speak in Caracas – are his latest moves in a fledgling attempt to unseat Maduro from power.

"It's totally clear now the usurper has lost," Guaidó said as clashes between his supporters and Maduro loyalists raged across the Venezuelan capital.

A 27-year-old woman was gunned down in Wednesday’s violence, according to the BBC. Gustavo Duque, the mayor of one of Caracas’ municipalities, told the Associated Press that the Salud Chacao medical center took in 27 new patients by late afternoon Wednesday, one of whom was shot in the foot.

Flames erupt on a water cannon vehicle after anti-government demonstrators hit it with a gasoline bomb during clashes with security forces loyal to President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday. (AP)

FORMER VENEZUELAN U.N. DELEGATE: ‘THIS IS A POINT OF NO RETURN’

Those injuries are on top of more than 50 reported by the hospital's director during clashes Tuesday.

State security forces launched tear gas and fired rubber bullets around Caracas Wednesday while bands of mostly young men armed with makeshift shields threw rocks and set a motorcycle ablaze.

But Guaidó’s repeated calls for a military uprising against Maduro appear to be gaining little momentum. Only the chief of Venezuela's feared intelligence agency has broken ranks, while most others are standing steadfast, the Associated Press reports.

Protesters like Beatriz Pino, who took to the streets Wednesday waving flags and banging pots and pans, said they weren't entirely surprised by the military's response to Guaidó. She said the late President Hugo Chavez politicized Venezuela's military as he installed a socialist system. Despite the setback, she said she remained committed to the opposition's call for protest.

"We can't leave the streets," she said. "We've been in this for years."

REP. GABBARD ON VENEZUELA: TRUMP WH 'SABER-RATTLING', US SHOULD BROKER DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION WITH RUSSIA

Anti-government protesters, one carrying a homemade mortar, take cover as security forces fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday. (AP)

The struggle also has heightened geopolitical dimensions, with the United States and more than 50 other nations backing Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate president and Maduro allies like Russia lending the beleaguered president military and economic support.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Wednesday that Maduro is surrounded by "scorpions in a bottle" and that key figures among his inner circle had been "outed" as dealing with the opposition.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó flashes a thumbs up at supporters during a rally in Caracas on Wednesday. (AP)

The United States contends Maduro had been ready to flee Tuesday, an airplane already on the tarmac, but was talked out of it by Russian advisers.

Yet Maduro appeared at a socialist party rally Wednesday afternoon, saying U.S. leaders had been fooled by the opposition into believing he was about to leave Venezuela. He said the Trump administration was part of a "pot of lies" and likened the ordeal to "fake news."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.