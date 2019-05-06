Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

China
Published

US warships sail near Chinese islands, provoking nation: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The U.S. guided-missile destroyers Preble and Chung Hoon reportedly sailed near Chinese-claimed islands on Monday. 

The U.S. guided-missile destroyers Preble and Chung Hoon reportedly sailed near Chinese-claimed islands on Monday.  (US Navy)

Two U.S. warships on Monday sailed near islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea, a move that comes at a time of tense relations between the two nations.

A U.S. military spokesman told Reuters that destroyers Preble and Chung Hoon traveled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands.

The South China Sea has been the site of ongoing tension, primarily between the U.S. and China, which claims nearly all of the strategic waters despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations.

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6Video

The U.S. has frequently criticized China for what it regards as the country’s militarization of the South China Sea, while China, in turn, has regarded the U.S.’ conduct in the region as a provocation.

TRUMP THREATENS TO RAISE TARIFFS ON $200B WORTH OF CHINESE GOODS TO 25 PERCENT

Last month, two U.S. warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, in a move that Beijing said threatened to hinder U.S.-China relations, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday’s actions come amid an escalated trade war between the U.S. and China. On Sunday, President Trump threatened to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent at the end of the week, as trade talks with China appeared to be stalling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.