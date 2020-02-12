US troops return fire after attack at 'pro-Syrian regime' checkpoint; Syria says civilian killed

U.S. troops returned fire in self-defense Wednesday after coming under attack by unknown individuals at a “pro-Syrian regime forces" checkpoint near a village in northeast Syria, U.S. military officials said.

Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Carla Gleason said no coalition service members were killed. U.S. officials did not immediately say whether there were any injuries or casualties among the unknown individuals, although Syria’s state-run media reported one Syrian civilian was killed and another was wounded.

The coalition forces were conducting a patrol near Qamishli when they encountered the occupied checkpoint, a U.S. military spokesman said in a statement, which did not mention any deaths. After issuing a series of warnings to de-escalate the situation, they “came under small arms fire from unknown individuals."

The American troops then returned fire in self-defense, the statement said. The situation was de-escalated and the patrol has returned to base. The incident is under investigation.

While U.S. officials did not immediately provide specific details on the circumstances leading to the incident, Syria’s state news agencies and humanitarian groups offered reports.

The state SANA news agency said the locals had gathered at the army checkpoint in the village of Khirbet Ammu, east of the town of Qamishli, pelting the U.S. convoy of four vehicles with stones and taking down a U.S. flag from one vehicle.

The report said hundreds of people gathered at the checkpoint to prevent the convoy from continuing on its way when the U.S. troops opened fire with live ammunition and smoke bombs, killing one civilian and wounding another one.

State-run Al-Ikhbariya TV aired a cellphone video showing an armored vehicle flying a U.S. flag standing on a rural road while a car appeared to be blocking its way. One civilian is seen tearing a U.S. flag as he approaches a soldier who stepped down from the vehicle.

The TV said protests spread, preventing reinforcements from coming to help the U.S. convoy.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said residents and armed pro-government militiamen in Khirbet Ammu blocked the path of a U.S. convoy. The militia fired in the air, prompting U.S. troops to fire smoke bombs. Tension escalated and U.S. troops killed one person, the Observatory said.

The Observatory, which has a network of activists on the ground, said it is not clear if the person killed was a civilian or a militia member.

The Observatory also said a Russian convoy arrived on the scene to defuse the tension.

Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with their local partners from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against the Islamic State group. The U.S. carries out patrols in northeastern Syria, but it was not immediately clear why the convoy drove into a government-controlled area.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.