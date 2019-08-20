US troops in South Korea may have had credit card info stolen in hack attack

Thousands of U.S. service members stationed in South Korea may have had their credit cards hacked, the military said this week.

Approximately 1 million credit card numbers were stolen and posted for sale on the dark web in May, Eighth Army – Korea posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying that “at least 38,000 U.S.-issued payment cards” were among the stolen numbers.

“Among the potentially compromised organizations was an unnamed credit union which provided services at U.S. Air Force bases in South Korea,” Eighth Army said.

Major Cybercrime Unit – Korea has determined with “medium confidence” that U.S. service members’ cards may have been hacked due to the number of Americans stationed in South Korea, along with the number of U.S.-issued cards that were compromised, it said.

Approximately 23,000 U.S. service members are stationed in South Korea.

“Individuals who suspect that their credit card information is compromised should consider placing a ‘fraud alert' on their credit reports through each of the three national credit bureaus, and monitor their accounts for signs of identity theft,” the cybercrime unit advised.

Eighth Army – Korea commands all U.S. forces in South Korea, including the 2nd Infantry Division – Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined, 1st Signal Brigade, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 65th Medical Brigade and the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. It's headquartered at Camp Humphreys.