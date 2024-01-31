Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East

US takes ‘self-defense’ strike against Houthi projectiles poised to launch at commercial ship in Red Sea

The US carried out the strike unilaterally, Fox News is told

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
US launches fifth strike against Houthis in Yemen Video

US launches fifth strike against Houthis in Yemen

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh explains strategy behind the U.S. strikes against Houthis as conflict with Iran continues

The U.S. early Thursday carried out a "self-defense" strike, targeting and destroying multiple projectiles that Houthi militants in Yemen were preparing to launch at commercial ships, a U.S. official tells Fox News. 

The strike marks the 12th time the U.S. has conducted strikes against the Houthis in Yemen since January 11th, and the second in under 24 hours. 

Houthi fighters

Houthi fighters stage a rally against the U.S. government near Sanaa, Yemen, on Thursday, Jan. 25. (AP/Osamah Abdulrahman)

The U.K. was not involved in this strike, and it was carried out unilaterally by the U.S. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not related to Sunday's drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers and injured more than 40 others at a base in Jordan. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 