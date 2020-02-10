Number of US soldiers suffering brain injuries from January Iraq attack tops 100

More than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the weeks following Iranian airstrikes targeting American forces in Iraq, the Pentagon said Monday.

Defense officials confirmed 109 service members had TBI as a result of the attack, up from the 64 reported last month. Of those injured, 76 have returned to duty, including one service member who was transported to Germany for medical treatment.

“The Defense Department is steadfast in its efforts to deliver programs and services intended to lead to the best possible outcomes for our service members,” said Alyssa Farah, the Pentagon press secretary.

“We are grateful to the efforts of our medical professionals who have worked diligently to ensure the appropriate level of care for our service members, which has enabled nearly 70 percent of those diagnosed to return to duty," she added. "We must continue to address physical and mental health together."

The Pentagon said the numbers could change, as the number of soldiers diagnosed with TBI has steadily increased in the weeks following the Jan. 8 airstrikes.

The attack launched by Tehran came after a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.