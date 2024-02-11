Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East

US soldier dead after noncombatant incident in Kuwait

The soldier's death comes amid heightened alert over an onslaught of attacks on US targets across the Middle East

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Iran proxies continue to attack US forces Video

Iran proxies continue to attack US forces

 Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on the Middle East conflict on 'Special Report.'

A U.S. soldier died in a noncombatant incident at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, according to a press release from the U.S. Army. 

The identification of the soldier is being withheld at this time until notification of kin is complete. The cause of the soldier’s death is being investigated. 

A U.S. Army badge

U.S Army badge is seen on a uniform of American soldier.  ( Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Camp Arifjan, a U.S. Army installation located just south of Kuwait City, houses Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard personnel. The installation also hosts personnel from Australia, Canadia, Romania, Poland, and the U.K. 

The soldier’s death comes as U.S. bases in the Middle East are on high alert following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed around 1,200 people and injured hundreds of others. 

MILITARY BRANCHES OPEN CHECKBOOK ON SUPER BOWL PITCH AMID DEEPENING RECRUITING CRISIS

In the months following, a broad coalition of militia groups backed by Iran have attacked U.S. targets more than 160 times for the U.S. support of Israel. 

Last month, three U.S. soldiers were killed in a drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan known as Tower 22, near the border with Syria and Iraq. More than 40 soldiers were killed in the attack. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A U.S. official later confirmed to Fox News Digital that the drone that killed the three American soldiers had been manufactured in Iran. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 