US Senate panel cites China repression in Tibet

The U.S. Senate panel that oversees foreign policy is calling on China to cease what it describes as repressive policies targeting Tibetans.

A resolution approved Tuesday mourns at least 19 Tibetans who have died in self-immolations over the past year to protest Chinese rule.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations also called on the U.S. government to seek from China a full accounting of monks forcibly removed from the Kirti Buddhist monastery, which has been a center of protests in an ethnic Tibetan region of southwest China.

The panel says Washington should not approve any new Chinese diplomatic missions in the U.S. unless China allows the U.S. to set up a consulate in Lhasa, Tibet.

The nonbinding resolution now goes to the full Senate for approval.