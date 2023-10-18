Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

US had over 180 risky interactions with Chinese aircraft over last 2 years, DOD warns

The aircraft incidents are part of a larger trend of volatile behavior in east Asian regions

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Department of Defense is telling the media that aircraft are experiencing an uptick in "coercive and risky" interactions with Chinese planes.

DOD officials outlined the trend at a press conference Tuesday and provided newly declassified photos and videos of relevant incidents.

"Since the fall of 2021, we have seen more than 180 such incidents," said Assistant Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner. "More in the past two years than in the decade before that. That's nearly 200 cases where PLA operators have performed reckless maneuvers or discharged chaff or shot off flares or approach to rapidly or too close to U.S. aircraft."

CHINA FLIES MORE THAN 150 MILITARY PLANES TOWARD TAIWAN AS ISLAND CONDEMNS MILITARY HARASSMENT

China US aircraft incident

Images and video newly released by the Department capture a People's Liberation Army (PLA) fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons. After the U.S. operator radioed the PLA fighter jet, the PLA pilot responded using explicit language, including an expletive. (Department of Defense)

Ratner continued, "All as part of trying to interfere with the ability of U.S. forces to operate safely in places where we and every country in the world have every right to be under international law."

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has utilized swift, disruptive violations of airspace norms to harass and irritate aircraft from the U.S. and its allies.

"And when you take into account cases of coercive and risky PLA intercepts against other states, the number increases to nearly 300 cases against U.S. ally and partner aircraft over the last two years," Ratner added.

CHINESE MILITARY ORDERS US PLANE AWAY FROM ITS AIRSPACE, FLIES FIGHTER JET 500 FEET FROM WING

  • PLA fighter jet
    Image 1 of 22

    Images newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet closing in at a high speed to a distance of just 50 feet underneath the wing of a U.S. aircraft. The PLA operator then conducted a barrel roll around and below the U.S. aircraft, causing the U.S. pilot to perform defensive procedures to prevent a collision. (Department of Defense)

  • Photo of a PLA fighter jet
    Image 2 of 22

    Images newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet closing in at a high speed to a distance of just 50 feet underneath the wing of a U.S. aircraft. The PLA operator then conducted a barrel roll around and below the U.S. aircraft, causing the U.S. pilot to perform defensive procedures to prevent a collision. (Department of Defense)

  • Jet interception
    Image 3 of 22

    An image and video newly released by the DOD captures a PLA fighter jet conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea, including by approaching a distance of just 70 feet from the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • PLA fighter jet interception
    Image 4 of 22

    Images newly released by the DOD captures a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea. The PLA fighter crossed in front of the U.S. aircraft at a distance of 100 yards, forcing the U.S. aircraft to fly through the PLA plane’s wake turbulence. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 5 of 22

    Images newly released by the DOD captures a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea. The PLA fighter crossed in front of the U.S. aircraft at a distance of 100 yards, forcing the U.S. aircraft to fly through the PLA plane’s wake turbulence. (Department of Defense)

  • China US aircraft incident
    Image 6 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons. After the U.S. operator radioed the PLA fighter jet, the PLA pilot responded using explicit language, including an expletive. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 7 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons. After the U.S. operator radioed the PLA fighter jet, the PLA pilot responded using explicit language, including an expletive. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 8 of 22

    Images newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet and taking pictures of the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 9 of 22

    Images newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet and taking pictures of the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 10 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. The PLA fighter jet first sped toward the U.S. asset and crossed under the plane’s nose, causing the U.S. aircraft to lose visual contact of the PLA fighter. After the U.S. pilot opened some distance between the two planes, the PLA pilot re-approached at a distance of just 15 feet laterally and 10 feet below the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 11 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. The PLA fighter jet first sped toward the U.S. asset and crossed under the plane’s nose, causing the U.S. aircraft to lose visual contact of the PLA fighter. After the U.S. pilot opened some distance between the two planes, the PLA pilot re-approached at a distance of just 15 feet laterally and 10 feet below the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 12 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. The PLA fighter jet first sped toward the U.S. asset and crossed under the plane’s nose, causing the U.S. aircraft to lose visual contact of the PLA fighter. After the U.S. pilot opened some distance between the two planes, the PLA pilot re-approached at a distance of just 15 feet laterally and 10 feet below the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 13 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons. After the U.S. operator radioed the PLA fighter jet, the PLA pilot responded using explicit language, including an expletive. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 14 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the South China Sea, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet before repeatedly flying above and below the U.S. aircraft and flashing its weapons.  After the U.S. operator radioed the PLA fighter jet, the PLA pilot responded using explicit language, including an expletive. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 15 of 22

    Images newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet and taking pictures of the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 16 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. The PLA fighter jet first sped toward the U.S. asset and crossed under the plane’s nose, causing the U.S. aircraft to lose visual contact of the PLA fighter. After the U.S. pilot opened some distance between the two planes, the PLA pilot re-approached at a distance of just 15 feet laterally and 10 feet below the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 17 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. The PLA fighter jet first sped toward the U.S. asset and crossed under the plane’s nose, causing the U.S. aircraft to lose visual contact of the PLA fighter. After the U.S. pilot opened some distance between the two planes, the PLA pilot re-approached at a distance of just 15 feet laterally and 10 feet below the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 18 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, at one point reaching a distance of just 75 feet from the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 19 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, at one point reaching a distance of just 75 feet from the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 20 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, at one point reaching a distance of just 75 feet from the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 21 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, at one point reaching a distance of just 75 feet from the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

  • Image 22 of 22

    Images and video newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, at one point reaching a distance of just 75 feet from the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

The DOD released a briefing document that outlines key incidents among the over 180 reported interactions.

The document included previously classified images and videos capturing moments of tension between U.S. pilots nearby Chinese aircraft.

"Intercepts happen every day around the world. The vast majority are conducted safely and without incident, and there's no reasons for the intercepts with the PRC in the Indo-Pacific region to be any different," said Indo-Pacom Commander Admiral John Aquilino.

China US aircraft incident

Images newly released by the DOD capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a lawfully operating U.S. asset in the East China Sea. Over the course of five hours, four PLA aircraft conducted this intercept, including by approaching a distance of just 40 feet and taking pictures of the U.S. plane. (Department of Defense)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The commander continued, "I'm here today because it's the operational commander's number one responsibility to ensure the safety of our servicemembers, and it's a responsibility I take very seriously. So highlighting these behaviors and ensuring that we can prevent them is a top priority."

The DOD did not offer a clear definition of "coercive" and "risky" behavior, compared to the usual language of "unsafe" or "unprofessional."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com