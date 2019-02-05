US Navy officer stationed in Japan allegedly entered unlocked home, found naked: local media reports

Japanese authorities said a U.S. servicemember based in the country was intoxicated when he entered a couple’s home where he was found naked after using their shower, according to local media.

Navy officer Nathaniel Williams, 27, allegedly entered an unlocked home in Ebina City – an hours’ drive southwest of Tokyo – around 5:10 a.m. Navy officials said he is assigned to the nearby Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

One of the home’s residents, a 44-year-old man, said he discovered Williams in the bathroom after he'd heard running water. The man thought it was a family member but saw Williams emerge naked from the bathroom, Stars and Stripes reported, citing local media.

The man's wife helped subdue Williams and the couple called police, the report said. Williams was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home and believe he entered through an unlocked door.

Naval Air Facility Atsugi Public Affairs Officer Sam Samuelson said the Navy “takes this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement as the investigation continues.”