US Navy defeats Houthi attacks in Gulf of Aden for second time in weeks

U.S. Navy destroyers shot down Houthi missiles and drones for the second time in a month, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday.

The USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS O’Kane (DDG 77) successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden on Dec. 9 and 10, the Navy said.

The ships were escorting U.S. owned and operated merchant vessels when they successfully engaged and defeated multiple one-way attacks, uncrewed aerial systems and one anti-ship cruise missile.

DISAPPROVAL MOUNTS BOTH AT HOME AND ABROAD AS US AVOIDS DIRECT ACTION AGAINST HOUTHI REBELS

This attack marks the second in a month, with the first taking place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 when the ships defeated an Iran-backed Houthi attack.

US NAVY SHIPS REPEL ATTACK FROM HOUTHIS IN GULF OF ADEN

"These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect U.S. personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, against attacks by Iran-backed Houthis," the command said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American personnel were not injured, CENTCOM added, and there were no injuries or damage to the ships.

The attacks against shipping are ongoing and Houthi militants vow to continue until Israel ends its campaign in Gaza.