Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

US Navy defeats Houthi attacks in Gulf of Aden for second time in weeks

The attacks took place while destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O'Kane were transiting the Gulf of Aden from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
close
US Navy moves more firepower to Middle East as Israel braces for Iranian assault Video

US Navy moves more firepower to Middle East as Israel braces for Iranian assault

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul discusses an anticipated Iranian attack on Israel on 'Special Report.'

U.S. Navy destroyers shot down Houthi missiles and drones for the second time in a month, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday.

The USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS O’Kane (DDG 77) successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden on Dec. 9 and 10, the Navy said.

The ships were escorting U.S. owned and operated merchant vessels when they successfully engaged and defeated multiple one-way attacks, uncrewed aerial systems and one anti-ship cruise missile.

DISAPPROVAL MOUNTS BOTH AT HOME AND ABROAD AS US AVOIDS DIRECT ACTION AGAINST HOUTHI REBELS

USS O’Kane (DDG 77)

The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and the Italian Navy Thaon di Revel-class Multipurpose Combat Ship ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P 432) sail alongside each other in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

This attack marks the second in a month, with the first taking place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 when the ships defeated an Iran-backed Houthi attack.

US NAVY SHIPS REPEL ATTACK FROM HOUTHIS IN GULF OF ADEN 

"These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect U.S. personnel, regional partners, and international shipping, against attacks by Iran-backed Houthis," the command said in a statement.

Centcom

The attacks took place while the vessels were transiting the Gulf of Aden from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, CENTCOM said. (U.S. Central Command)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American personnel were not injured, CENTCOM added, and there were no injuries or damage to the ships.

The attacks against shipping are ongoing and Houthi militants vow to continue until Israel ends its campaign in Gaza.