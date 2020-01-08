US military had advance warning of Iranian ballistic missile attack, officials say

U.S. military officials were warned about Iran’s pending ballistic missile strike “when the air defense systems went active,” shortly before the attack was launched, a U.S. official in Baghdad told Fox News on Wednesday.

U.S. intelligence picked up "chatter" from Iran and inside Iraq, tipping off American forces to strike around 1:30 a.m. local time -- or 5:30 p.m. ET. Soon after, Iran launched more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles into Iraq, striking military bases housing American and coalition troops.

Officials said there were no reported casualties.

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER CALLS MISSILE STRIKE AT BASES A 'SLAP IN THE FACE,' WARNS IT'S NOT ENOUGH

The Iranian strikes -- the country's most brazen direct assault on America since the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran -- targeted two bases, one in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad in western Iraq.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. After the strikes, the president tweeted that "all is well."

Pentagon officials told Fox News the advance warning of the Iranian missile attack is the reason Defense Secretary Mark Esper held a hasty press conference Tuesday afternoon. He said he wanted to offer Iran an off-ramp talk "without preconditions," he told reporters.

IRANIAN OFFICIAL TWEETS PHOTO OF IRANIAN FLAG AFTER ATTACK ON US TROOPS IN IRAQ

U.S. officials said they could see Iranian ballistic missiles movement Tuesday, thanks to U.S. Air Force early warning aircraft, flying radar, circling high overhead in the region. The suspicious Iranian activity also was monitored from American spy satellites in space, officials said.

According to early damage assessments from the two Iraqi bases, 11 Iranian ballistic missiles -- 10 at al-Asad and one at Irbil -- landed in areas where there were no American troops. This explains why there were no U.S. or coalition casualties, officials said. Four other Iranian missiles failed to hit their targets.

It was not immediately clear where in Iran the missiles were launched.

The strikes on Tuesday came days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, in Baghdad. Iran had pledged to retaliate.

