Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

US increases anti-ISIS missions in Syria, catches senior terrorist

US and coalition forces in the Middle East carried out 200 operations against ISIS this year

Fox News
Published
close
The operation was a ‘real success’ in taking out a big ISIS terror planning camp: Dr. Rebecca Grant Video

The operation was a ‘real success’ in taking out a big ISIS terror planning camp: Dr. Rebecca Grant

Lexington Institute senior fellow Dr. Rebecca Grant reacts to the US and Iraq teaming up to kill more than a dozen ISIS operatives on 'Fox Report.' 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

An ISIS leader in Syria has been captured by U.S. and coalition forces over his role in helping Islamic State terrorists following their escape from a top detention facility, defense officials said Monday as the U.S. ramps up its operations against ISIS.

Forces from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday captured Khaled Ahmed al-Dandal after he was found to have been aiding the terrorist organization in carrying out one of its chief objectives, to free detained militant fighters and revive ISIS. 

Al-Dandal, deemed by CENTCOM as an "ISIS facilitator," helped to aid five ISIS terrorists following their escape on Thursday from the Raqqah Detention Facility, though it is unclear if he also aided in securing their flight from the prison. 

ISIS Syria

Syrian Kurdish security forces stand by as former detainees suspected of being members of the Islamic State group are released in Syria's northeastern city of Hasakeh on Sept. 2, 2024. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US, IRAQ TEAM UP TO KILL 15 ISIS OPERATIVES IN EARLY MORNING RAID, US MILITARY SAYS

SDF fighters have recaptured two of the ISIS militants, including Imam Abdulwahed Akhwan, who is Russian, and Muhammad Noh Muhammad, a Libyan.

One other Russian, Timor Talbrken Abdash, and two Afghans, Shuab Muhammad Al-Abdli and Atal Khaled Zar, remain at large.

"Over 9,000 ISIS detainees remain in over 20 SDF detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative ‘ISIS Army’ in detention," CENTCOM Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement. "If a large number of these ISIS fighters escaped, it would pose an extreme danger to the region and beyond

"We will continue to work with the international community to repatriate these ISIS fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication," he added. 

The news of the latest arrest came just four days after U.S. and Iraqi forces carried out a raid on ISIS leaders in Western Iraq on Aug. 29, when 15 ISIS terrorists were killed, according to CENTCOM.

The operation aimed to "disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," CENTCOM said in a post on X on Friday.

Iraqi Army soldiers

Iraqi army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq, Nov. 29, 2016. Ten years after the Islamic State group declared its caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria, the extremists now control no land, have lost many prominent founding leaders and are mostly away from the world news headlines. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

ISIS THREAT RISING IN SYRIA, IRAQ AS US MILITARY WARNS TERROR ATTACKS COULD DOUBLE IN 2024

"The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts," the command added, noting no civilians were injured in the operation.

The U.S., in coordination with allied forces in the Middle East, have carried out some 200 operations against ISIS this year alone, including airstrikes and raids, Dr. Rebecca Grant, vice president of the Lexington Institute in Washington, D.C., told Fox News. 

"The ‘Defeat ISIS Mission’ has actually been very active because ISIS attacks in that region, around Iraq and Syria, have been on the upswing," she said, calling the operation a "real success."

Seven U.S. soldiers were injured in the operation, though the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Soldiers in Syria

U.S. Army soldiers prepare to go out on patrol from a remote combat outpost on May 25, 2021 in northeastern Syria. U.S. forces, part of Task Force WARCLUB, operate from combat outposts in the area, coordinating with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in combatting residual ISIS extremists and deterring pro-Iranian militia. (John Moore/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS 

"During the operation, five U.S. personnel were wounded. One of the wounded was evacuated for further treatment. Two additional U.S. personnel were injured from falls during the operation, with one also evacuated out of theater for follow-on care. All personnel are in stable condition," a U.S. defense official told Fox News Digital.

CENTCOM says it remains "committed" to working with coalition partners in the Middle East to "defeat" ISIS and ensure stability in the region.  

Liz Friden and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 