Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

US forces destroy Houthi drones as terror group continues aggressive actions at sea

The Houthi, which are backed by Iran, recently fired a drone into Tel Aviv, Israel last week, killing one person

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Deadly drone attack near US embassy in Tel Aviv Video

Deadly drone attack near US embassy in Tel Aviv

At least one person and several others were reportedly killed in the Houthi drone attack. Fox News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the damage and casualties.

U.S. forces in the Middle East have destroyed Houthi drones in Yemen in the past 24 hours, the military said Friday

Separately, forces with the U.S. Central Command destroyed three uncrewed Houthi surface vessels operating of the Yemeni coast, CENTCOM said. 

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," a Centcom statement said. "These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure."

LARGE EXPLOSION ROCKS TEL AVIV IN MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT

A strike launched from a naval ship.

A missile is launched from a warship during the U.S.-led coalition operation against Yemen's Houthi rebels in early February.  (U.S. Central Command)

U.S. forces have engaged with Iran-backed Houthi drones and militia for months following the group's assault on commercial ships in the Mediterranean Sea. The group began targeting merchant ships in opposition to Israel's war against Hamas. 

Last week, Israel launched surgical strikes against the Houthis after the terror group fired a lethal drone into Tel Aviv, resulting in the death of an Israeli and at least 10 injured and severe damage to buildings. 

The strike took place near the U.S. consulate building in Tel Aviv.

IDF attack on Yemen

A handout picture obtained from Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Center show a huge column of fire erupting following reported strikes in the Yemeni rebel-held port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024.  (Photo by -/ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The fire that is currently burning in Yemen, is seen across the Middle East," Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said after the strikes in Yemen. "The first time that the Houthis harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.