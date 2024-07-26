US forces destroy Houthi drones as terror group continues aggressive actions at sea

U.S. forces in the Middle East have destroyed Houthi drones in Yemen in the past 24 hours, the military said Friday.

Separately, forces with the U.S. Central Command destroyed three uncrewed Houthi surface vessels operating of the Yemeni coast, CENTCOM said.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," a Centcom statement said. "These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure."

U.S. forces have engaged with Iran-backed Houthi drones and militia for months following the group's assault on commercial ships in the Mediterranean Sea. The group began targeting merchant ships in opposition to Israel's war against Hamas.

Last week, Israel launched surgical strikes against the Houthis after the terror group fired a lethal drone into Tel Aviv , resulting in the death of an Israeli and at least 10 injured and severe damage to buildings.

The strike took place near the U.S. consulate building in Tel Aviv.

"The fire that is currently burning in Yemen, is seen across the Middle East," Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said after the strikes in Yemen. "The first time that the Houthis harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."