US ambassador: Carry out NKorea sanctions aggressively

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is calling on member states to aggressively carry out sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Samantha Power said Thursday that North Korea's "obsessive pursuit" of weapons of mass destruction above all else causes suffering for North Korea citizens and poses a growing security threat on the Korean peninsula, in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

The sanctions covered in the Security Council resolution include inspections of cargo traveling to or from North Korean ports and prohibitions on aviation fuel and rare minerals. Power spoke at a forum on implementation of the resolution.

Power says North Korea has exploited gaps in sanctions over the years and the resolution, passed in March, was adopted to seal those cracks.