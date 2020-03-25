United Kingdom detains nearly 100 migrants trying to enter country during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

United Kingdom immigration officials have detained and tested nearly 100 migrants attempting to enter the country Wednesday during the coronavirus outbreak, a report says.

Five boats carrying 84 migrants – some of whom were photographed wearing face masks – were intercepted in the English Channel early this morning, according to The Daily Mail. They later were taken to the Port of Dover for processing.

Elsewhere, 14 people were rescued by French officials after their boat became adrift following its departure from the coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the newspaper added. Their dinghy was spotted by a French Navy helicopter.

In that rescue, a dozen men and two minors were found to be suffering from mild hypothermia. They were brought back to France.

There are fears that conditions at migrant camps in northern France around cities such as Calais – where some 1,000 are currently living -- are ripe for the spread of the coronavirus, The Daily Mail reports.

“We are concerned that if refugees catch the virus they will be particularly vulnerable due to existing poor health from living outside and exposure, the prevalence of chest infections, poor living conditions and general lack of care,” the Care4Calais charity group says on their website.

As of Wednesday, France has 22,637 cases of coronavirus, while the U.K. has 8,317, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.