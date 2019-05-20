Unexploded bomb discovered at British beach, sparking evacuation, reports say

A popular British beach area was evacuated Monday after an unexploded bomb was reportedly found just offshore from a lighthouse.

The device was discovered at Beachy Head in East Sussex, England. The area is known for the high chalk sea cliff that rises to 531 feet above sea level.

The bomb was found in the waters below the Belle Tout lighthouse, the Eastbourne Herald reported.

Authorities said they needed to wait until low tide before figuring out what to do with the device, according to the Eastbourne Herald.

POLICE WON'T LET SCOTTISH MCDONALD'S SELL MILKSHAKES NEAR BREXIT RALLY

In the meantime, police evacuated the beach and cordoned off the scene to keep visitors away, according to The Express.

It wasn't clear what type of ordnance the device may be, or how old it is, however, unexploded bombs from World War II are often discovered throughout Britain and surrounding nations.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional details have yet to be released by authorities.