Police won't let Scottish McDonald's sell milkshakes near Brexit rally

Police ordered a McDonald's in Edinburgh to stop selling milkshakes ahead of a Brexit Party event on Friday, due to fears people would dunk them on Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

There have been numerous incidents in which far-right activists were doused in shakes by protesters, after dumpings were posted earlier this month on social media.

Police worried that protesters would buy milkshakes from the Edinburgh McDonald's with the sole purpose of pouring them on the Brexit leader’s head. The McDonald's is located just three football fields away from where Farage is holding his next event.

A sign posted on the McDonald's window read: "We will not be selling milkshakes or ice creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events."

As news of the McDonald's ban reached other fast food chains, Burger King took advantage of the drama, posting on Twitter, "Dear people of Scotland. We're selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK. #just saying."

Farage launched the Brexit Party in March this year and is now leading it to fight the European elections.