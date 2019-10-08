UK’s Johnson tells Merkel a Brexit deal is ‘essentially’ impossible: report

Boris Johnson, the embattled British prime minister, told Germany’s Angela Merkel that as long as the European Union insists Northern Ireland stays in the EU’s customs union, a Brexit deal is "essentially impossible," Bloomberg reported early Tuesday.

Last week, Johnson's government delivered a new proposal to the EU, focused on maintaining an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland -- the key sticking point to a Brexit deal. The U.K. proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU rules for trade in goods, possibly for an extended period.

Johnson made the comment in a phone call with Merkel, Bloomberg reported.

The bloc says the proposals don't fulfill the U.K.'s commitment to a frictionless border, because there would have to be customs checks on some goods, and because the arrangement would be subject to review by politicians in Northern Ireland.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Johnson has urged EU leaders to compromise and sit down for face-to-face talks. So far, the EU is resisting, saying the U.K. must show more "realism" in its proposals.

Fox News' Greg Norman, Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press contributed to this report