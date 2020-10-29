UK's Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after damning anti-Semitism report

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party and has had the whip removed.

A party spokesman said: "In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party."

Mr Corbyn had reacted to a damning report into anti-Semitism by saying the number of complaints made during his tenure were "dramatically overstated for political reasons."

HEALTH WORKER’S EYE SOCKET BROKEN AFTER ASKING RAIL RIDERS TO WEAR CORONAVIRUS MASKS ON LONDON UNDERGROUND

He then gave a press conference in which he repeated this and insisted: "I'm not part of the problem."

Mr Corbyn also said he would not quit Labour, adding that he is "proud to be a member of the Labour Party," which he joined when he was 16, and "I've fought racism all my life, and I'll fight racism for the rest of my life".

The investigation into anti-Semitism by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found Labour had broken the law in how it dealt with complaints of anti-Semitism in the period when Mr Corbyn was leader.

Read more at Sky News.