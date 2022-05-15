Ukraine's Lviv region struck by missile, military infrastructure hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A missile hit some military infrastructure in Lviv, Ukraine early Sunday morning, the area's governor announced.

Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a Telegram post that four "enemy missiles" struck the target.

"The object is completely destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. No one sought medical help," he said.

This comes amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which began after the Kremlin launched an invasion on its eastern European neighbor in late February.

Russia has not commented on the governor's statement, according to Reuters.

The regional "West" Air Command of Ukraine's Air Force wrote in a social media post that multiple missiles were launched at Lviv from the Black Sea. According to the post, two of the missiles were destroyed before striking any targets.