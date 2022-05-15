Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine's Lviv region struck by missile, military infrastructure hit

The governor said there are no casualties

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A missile hit some military infrastructure in Lviv, Ukraine early Sunday morning, the area's governor announced.

Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a Telegram post that four "enemy missiles" struck the target.

Smoke rises after missile strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel

"The object is completely destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. No one sought medical help," he said.

This comes amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which began after the Kremlin launched an invasion on its eastern European neighbor in late February.

Explosions rocked the western Ukrainian city of Lviv Saturday, March 26, 2022, near an oil depot.

Russia has not commented on the governor's statement, according to Reuters.

The regional "West" Air Command of Ukraine's Air Force wrote in a social media post that multiple missiles were launched at Lviv from the Black Sea. According to the post, two of the missiles were destroyed before striking any targets.