Ukraine targets bridge linking Russia to Crimea with massive underwater blast, video shows

A massive underwater blast targeting a bridge linking Russia to Crimea left it in a "state of emergency" Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

The surprise detonation comes just days after Ukraine carried out "Operation Spider's Web," a series of coordinated drone strikes penetrating deep into Russian territory that is believed to have taken out dozens of Russia's most powerful bomber jets and surveillance planes as they sat idle on five military airfields.

"Illegal objects of the Russian Federation have no place on the territory of our state. The Crimean Bridge is therefore an absolutely legitimate target, especially given that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to secure their troops," SBU Lt. Gen. Vasily Malyuk said in a statement. "Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of the occupation will receive our harsh response."

The SBU said it detonated around 2,500 pounds of underwater explosives along the Kerch Bridge. Footage showed a blast centered around one of the bridge pillars, followed by people surveying damage on top of the bridge.

Malyuk supervised the operation, which took months of planning, according to the SBU.

"The bridge is in a state of emergency," it declared.

Traffic across the Kerch Bridge was delayed for three hours this morning, according to The Associated Press.

The bridge reportedly reopened before it closed a second time.

The SBU said no civilians were hurt in the blast.

"Previously, we struck the Crimean Bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition already underwater," Malyuk said.

