©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ukraine

Ukraine targets bridge linking Russia to Crimea with massive underwater blast, video shows

Surprise detonation comes days after Ukraine launched coordinated drone strikes deep inside Russia

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Ukraine targets bridge linking Russia to Crimea in surprise blast Video

Ukraine targets bridge linking Russia to Crimea in surprise blast

The Ukrainian Security Service says the Kerch Bridge is in a "state of emergency" following surprise detonation. (Credit: APTN/Ukrainian Security Service)

A massive underwater blast targeting a bridge linking Russia to Crimea left it in a "state of emergency" Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

The surprise detonation comes just days after Ukraine carried out "Operation Spider's Web," a series of coordinated drone strikes penetrating deep into Russian territory that is believed to have taken out dozens of Russia's most powerful bomber jets and surveillance planes as they sat idle on five military airfields.  

"Illegal objects of the Russian Federation have no place on the territory of our state. The Crimean Bridge is therefore an absolutely legitimate target, especially given that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to secure their troops," SBU Lt. Gen. Vasily Malyuk said in a statement. "Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of the occupation will receive our harsh response." 

The SBU said it detonated around 2,500 pounds of underwater explosives along the Kerch Bridge. Footage showed a blast centered around one of the bridge pillars, followed by people surveying damage on top of the bridge. 

Kerch Bridge hit with explosion

An explosion was seen on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 along the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and Crimea. (APTN/Ukrainian Security Service)

Malyuk supervised the operation, which took months of planning, according to the SBU.  

"The bridge is in a state of emergency," it declared. 

Damage to bridge linking Russia and Crimea

People are seen on top of the Kerch Bridge surveying damage following the explosion on Tuesday, June 3. (APTN/Ukrainian Security Service)

Traffic across the Kerch Bridge was delayed for three hours this morning, according to The Associated Press.  

The bridge reportedly reopened before it closed a second time.  

The SBU said no civilians were hurt in the blast. 

Kerch Bridge

A view shows the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which was targeted in an explosion by Ukraine on Tuesday, June 3. (Reuters/Alexey Pavlishak)

"Previously, we struck the Crimean Bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition already underwater," Malyuk said. 

Fox News’ Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.