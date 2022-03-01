Ukraine announces postage stamp creation contest; examples include image of Zelenskyy spanking Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amid the heavy fighting in Ukraine, the country's postal service took time Tuesday to request, and partly troll Russia, submissions for a new postage stamp by releasing some examples which appeared to illustrate the strength and beauty of the nation while at the same time taking a dig at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian Postal Service, or Ukrposhta, said it was celebrating its 30-plus years by replacing its "All-Ukrainian People's Contest" with the best sketch of a postal stamp called "Russian military ship, go on."

The postal agency posted several stamp ideas on social media. One appeared to be a warship shaped like the Kremlin sinking into a pool of blood, an apparent reference to the stiff opposition Ukrainian forces are putting up.

Another showed sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, which could also symbolize an encounter between a lady who was captured on video confronting Russian troops last week while offering them sunflower seeds.

"You’re occupants," she was heard saying. "You’re fascists. What the f--- are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here."

One image shows Russia and Ukraine, which border each other. It appears to be a take on David vs Goliath, given the massive size difference between the two nations. Standing out was a sketch of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing to spank a naked infant version of Putin, who has been widely condemned for Russia's military aggression.

The contest announcement came as a Russian military convoy about 40 miles in length inches closer toward Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Russian troops have met stiff resistance and reports have surfaced that Putin is growing frustrated at the lack of progress.

Participants are asked to submit their entries in the form of a drawing or a graphic design with electronic visualization via email. The number of entries is unlimited.

Officials will display each one on the agency's Facebook page for a public vote. The winning image will be printed in mass circulation. Sketches will be accepted through Friday.