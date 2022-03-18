Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine, Russia war: Photos show devastation, death as Kyiv attacks leave residential district in ruin

At least 780 civilians killed in Ukraine so far, United Nations says

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Citizens trying to flee Mariupol, Ukraine face high death risk Video

Citizens trying to flee Mariupol, Ukraine face high death risk

Vira Protskykh joins 'Fox & Friends First' to describe her journey escaping Mariupol and how many of her family and friends could not flee the city.

Russian troops launched a new round of attacks on parts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as forces also launched missiles at the outskirts of Lviv, a city that had been seen as a refuge for those trying to escape the war-torn country. 

Chilling photographs show the devastating aftermath of the attacks against a residential district in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. Russian forces, led by President Vladimir Putin, also launched a series of missiles strikes targeting the western city of Lviv. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported Thursday that 780 civilians had been killed in Ukraine and 1,252 were injured between Feb. 24, 2022 – seen as being the start of the war – and midnight Wednesday. 

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

    Image 1 of 36

    A woman cries before starting to clean the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

    Image 2 of 36

    Residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling early morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022  (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Image 3 of 36

    Ukranian servicemen stand at a  five-storey residential building that partially collapsed after a shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 4 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Many apartments and a school in the region are severely damaged, while the windows of some houses in the vicinity are broken by the effect of an explosion and many vehicles become unusable, after an attack carried out by the Russian forces in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. According to eyewitnesses, a missile fired by Russian forces fell on the area of civilian settlements in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 5 of 36

    Residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling early morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022  (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Image 6 of 36

    TOPSHOT - Ukrainian policemen secure the area by a five-storey residential building that partially collapsed after a shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 7 of 36

    TOPSHOT - A man stands inside a destroyed apartment in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 8 of 36

    Ukranian servicemen are seen through a building window as they carry the remains of a missile after shelling  in a residential area in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 9 of 36

    Ukranian servicemen stand beside a damaged building at a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 10 of 36

    A body covered with a blanket lies among damages in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 11 of 36

    An Ukranian serviceman stands among damages in a residential area  after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 12 of 36

    People clean trash outside a damaged secondary school after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 13 of 36

    An injured woman looks on as she receives medical treatment after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 14 of 36

    Ukranian servicemen run outside a destroyed apartment building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 15 of 36

    An injured woman reacts after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 16 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Local residents and the police officer communicate in a residential area which was hit by a missile on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 17 of 36

    Rescuers work outside a building destroyed a five-storey residential building that partially collapsed in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 18 of 36

    Residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling early morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022  (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Image 19 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 17: A woman tenant cries in front of her shell-damaged home in Kyiv, Ukraine, 17 March 2022.  (Photo by Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 20 of 36

    Ukrainian policemen carry a body away from a five-storey residential building that partially collapsed after a shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 21 of 36

    Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko holds people away from a five-storey residential building that partially collapsed after a shelling in Kyiv on March 18, 2022, as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive. - Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed early today when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. They said a school and playground were also hit.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

    Image 22 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view of the damage after shelling hit a building on Kamianets-Podilskyi district in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.  (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Image 23 of 36

    Destroyed Children's preschool Kindergarten in Residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling early morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022   (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Image 24 of 36

    Residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling early morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022  (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Image 25 of 36

    Residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling early morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022  (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Image 26 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: A relative helps to clean Olena Zaichenko's flat which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike on the residential area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 27 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: A view of a flat which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 28 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: A view of a flat which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 29 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Residents stand in front of a house which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 30 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Olena Zaichenko's sister, Viktoria, helps to clean the flat after a missile hit the residental area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 31 of 36

    A resident carries a suitcase with his belongings after his building was heavily damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    Image 32 of 36

    A resident stands at the entrance of his building, damaged after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  Image 33 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Police officers stands in front of a house which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 34 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Residents leave the house which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 35 of 36

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 18: Volunteers help to clean the rubble in a residential area which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike on March 18, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces remain on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian strikes - and pieces of intercepted missiles - have hit residential areas in the north of Kyiv. An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded on February 24.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

    Image 36 of 36

    In this picture taken on March 18, 2022, 109 empty strollers are seen placed outside the Lviv city council during an action to highlight the number of children killed in the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 