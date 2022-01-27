Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine: 5 soldiers shot dead inside missile factory, shooter on loose

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Ukraine-based reporter on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Diplomacy is in 'its last stages' Video

Ukraine-based reporter on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Diplomacy is in 'its last stages'

War reporter based in Ukraine Nolan Peterson joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the bilateral tension as a potential Russian-led invasion of Ukraine looms.

At least five Ukrainian soldiers were killed Thursday when "a young conscript" opened fire on them inside a rocket factory in the central city of Dnipro, according to reports.

The gunman-- who is now on the run-- reportedly grabbed an AK-47 and ammunition from the facility before opening fire at about 4 a.m. local time, Deutsche Welle, the German news outlet, reported. Five other soldiers were injured. 

Ukrainian paratroopers are seen stationed on the frontline near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Region, Ukraine on January 21, 2022 (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian paratroopers are seen stationed on the frontline near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk Region, Ukraine on January 21, 2022 (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The report, citing the country’s Interior Ministry, said that the alleged gunman was a 20-year-old who served on the National Guard of Ukraine. The suspected gunman fled the Southern Machine Building dressed in camouflage and may be concealing the AK-47.

LIVE UPDATES: RUSSIA-UKRAINE TENSIONS

US troops on standby as Russia beefs up military forces around Ukraine Video

The country has been on edge since the Russian troop buildup along its eastern border. There is a possibility that its neighbor is planning an invasion despite assurances from Moscow.

Col. Douglas Macgregor: NATO under pressure of potential conflict appears to be crumbling Video

The motive of the shooting is not immediately clear. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The New York Times reported that the shooting occurred hours after the U.S. and NATO presented its response to Russia’s list of demands involving NATO’s expansion in the region. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2022. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2022. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moscow was likely dissatisfied with the response because U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and "the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.