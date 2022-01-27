Russia: US, NATO responses to demands about Ukraine offer ‘little ground for optimism’: LIVE UPDATES

Kirby details which units are on heightened alert amid possible Ukraine-Russia conflict

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby outlined which units are on heightened alert as Russia continues to build up forces on the Ukrainian border.

"I can say today that these units include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, which regularly, I think you all know, maintains high readiness as well as elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, also based at Fort Bragg," Kirby said during a press briefing Thursday.

Kirby added that forces "from Fort Campbell, elements of the 101st Airborne Division and from Fort Carson, Colorado, elements of the 4th Infantry Division" and "Davis-Monthan Air Force Base" have "also been placed on increased readiness."

"We were not going to and we don't intend to provide an exhaustive list of every unit that's being placed on prepare to deploy orders," Kirby said.