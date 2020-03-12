Teen sent home for charging classmates for 'squirts' of hand sanitizer amid coronavirus

A student in the United Kingdom was suspended for a day this week after he was caught selling “squirts” of hand sanitizer to classmates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The teen’s mom posted about the incident on Facebook Wednesday after he was sent home from Dixons Unity Academy in Leeds before 11 a.m.

“Well the little turd has just been expelled from school for the day after been caught charging students 50p a squirt for hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the bloody corona virus!!" Jenny Tompkins wrote.

She said it was difficult to discipline him because his father was calling him a “legend.”

She added that he earned about $11, bought a bag of Doritos and plans to buy a kebab.

The post had more than 200,000 comments by Friday evening, with many complimenting his entrepreneurial skills.