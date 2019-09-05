UK police officer jailed for downloading porn videos using grieving father’s TV account

A British police officer will spend 12 months in prison after he used a TV account belonging to a father who had just lost his son to download pornographic videos while waiting for the undertaker to arrive.

Metropolitan Police officer Avi Maharaj had reported to a south London home in February last year after the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found hanged at the address.

While guarding the property and waiting for funeral home personnel to arrive, Maharaj used the father’s TV cable account to download four clips worth more than $30, Sky News reported.

He attempted to cover his tracks by falsifying attendance logs to show that he arrived at the property two hours earlier than he actually did.

The boy’s father – identified in court as Graham Miller – initially believed that the videos had been downloaded by his son, but a call to the cable company uncovered that they were purchased after the boy’s death.

According to prosecutors, the videos were downloaded between 11 p.m. and 11:42 p.m. Maharaj claimed he left the property just before midnight, but the police vehicle he was in remained parked outside the home until nearly 1:45 a.m.

On Thursday, Maharaj, who initially denied the allegations before pleading guilty to fraud by misrepresentation in July, was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

“All right-thinking people would be appalled by your gross lack of decency and respect in indulging yourself at all in those circumstances,” Judge Deborah Taylor said in court, according to Sky News.