UK 'partygate' investigation finds culture of rule-breaking in PM Johnson's office

Johnson apologized for COVID-19 lockdown parties

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A report from the United Kingdom claims that the culture of hard partying and lockdown rule-breaking at 10 Downing Street goes all the way to the top.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water for a series of gatherings in his office that broke COVID-19 regulations. A long-anticipated report compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray found that parties and ignorance of pandemic regulations on social gatherings was widespread in the prime minister's office.

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time," Gray wrote in the report.

BORIS JOHNSON TO BE FINED OVER LOCKDOWN PARTIES, UK GOVERNMENT SAYS

"Those in the most junior positions attended gatherings at which their seniors were present, or indeed organized," she added.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street as he makes his way to the House of Commons, in London, on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street as he makes his way to the House of Commons, in London, on Monday. (AP/Alberto Pezzali)

The report claims Johnson at one point provided wine and cheese to the staff for a May 2020 party in the gardens of 10 Downing Street. At another party in the same venue, party-goers raged well into the night, wrapping up at around 4 a.m.

Staffers have recounted "bring your own booze" gatherings, as well as special wine parties on Fridays.

Johnson apologized last month for his role in the parties and gatherings and police said they issued a total of 126 fixed-penalty notices to 83 people for gatherings on eight dates between May 2020 and April 2021. 

A police officer knocks on the dorr to 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims the Prime Minister's aide organised a "bring your own booze" Downing Street drinks party in May 2020 during the first virus lockdown.

A police officer knocks on the dorr to 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims the Prime Minister's aide organised a "bring your own booze" Downing Street drinks party in May 2020 during the first virus lockdown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Johnson, who has already paid one fine, has denied that he knowingly broke the rules, insisting that it did not occur to him that gathering in his office for a period of what he said was less than 10 minutes was a party. 

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com