UK man with sword arrested after rampage leaves 13-year-old boy dead, 4 hospitalized

A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others with a sword in an east London suburb Tuesday morning.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was tasered and arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident does not appear to be terror-related.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. for reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, with reports of people stabbed. The suspect was arrested 22 minutes after the first call to police was received.

"People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can," Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said in a press release.

Two members of the public remain in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said Tuesday. Two Met officers are in the hospital with stab wounds. Both require surgery due to significant, non-life threatening injuries.



Video on British media showed a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area.

Witnesses say they heard police shouting at the suspect urging him to put down the weapon as they chased after him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the incident was "shocking," adding: "Such violence has no place on our streets."

Transport for London said Hainault underground station was closed due to a police investigation in the area.

Police continue investigating what happened, and ask anyone with information to call them. They are not looking for additional suspects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.