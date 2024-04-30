Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

UK man with sword arrested after rampage leaves 13-year-old boy dead, 4 hospitalized

Police have not identified London-area sword attack suspect

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A man with a sword in east London attacked law enforcement officers and the public, sending five to the hospital. (@ell_pht via Storyful)

A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others with a sword in an east London suburb Tuesday morning. 

The man, whose identity has not been released, was tasered and arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident does not appear to be terror-related.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. for reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, with reports of people stabbed. The suspect was arrested 22 minutes after the first call to police was received.

"People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can," Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said in a press release.  

UK sword attack suspect seen in London

A man with a sword in east London attacked law enforcement officers and the public, sending five to the hospital. (@ell_pht via Storyful)

Two members of the public remain in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said Tuesday. Two Met officers are in the hospital with stab wounds. Both require surgery due to significant, non-life threatening injuries. 

Video on British media showed a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area.

Scene of UK stabbing attack

Police talking to members of the public at the scene in Hainault, northeast London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after reports of several people being stabbed at a Tube station.  (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Witnesses say they heard police shouting at the suspect urging him to put down the weapon as they chased after him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the incident was "shocking," adding: "Such violence has no place on our streets."

UK sword scene with officer

The area in London where police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested. (Peter Kingdom via AP)

Transport for London said Hainault underground station was closed due to a police investigation in the area.

Police continue investigating what happened, and ask anyone with information to call them. They are not looking for additional suspects. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 