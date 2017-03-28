UK authorities to review suspended sentencing abuse case

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service says it is considering its options in a case in which a man was spared jail for beating his wife because a judge deemed that she was not a vulnerable person.

Domestic abuse campaigners have criticized Judge Richard Mansell for handing Mustafa Bashir, 34, a suspended sentence at Manchester Crown Court last week for assaulting Fakhara Karim.

Bashir was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting assault. Mansell said Bashir beat his wife with a cricket bat and forced her to drink bleach.

However, Mansell also said Karim was not vulnerable as she was "plainly intelligent" and had friends.

Sandra Horley of the domestic violence charity Refuge says Mansell's comments show a "shocking ignorance" around the impact of domestic violence on women.