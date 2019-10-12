Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hurricanes - Typhoons
Published

Super Typhoon Hagibis tears through Japan sparking massive floods, at least 1 dead

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Purple sky warns of dangerous typhoon in JapanVideo

Purple sky warns of dangerous typhoon in Japan

An evacuation warning has been issued to more than one million people in Japan due to the threat of typhoons and tornadoes.

Super Typhoon Hagibis pounded Japan with gale-force winds and heavy rain on Saturday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 60.

According to the nationally circulated Yomiuri newspaper, three people are currently reported missing.

As the superstorm quickly approached land, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 5.3 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of Tokyo.

SUPER TYPHOON INTENSIFIES AT ONE OF THE FASTEST RATES ON RECORD

To the north, a tornado tore through the city of Chiba, which saw power outages and damaged homes in a typhoon last month.

Hagibis -- which translates to "speed" in Filipino -- was forecast to be the country's worst typhoon in six decades. Maximum sustained winds were measured at up to 90 miles per hour, according to The Japan Meteorological Agency.

Cars sit submerged in water in the residential area hit by Typhoon Hagibis, in Ise, central Japan Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A heavy downpour and strong winds pounded Tokyo and surrounding areas on Saturday as a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades approached landfall, with streets and train stations deserted and shops shuttered.(Kyodo News via AP)

Cars sit submerged in water in the residential area hit by Typhoon Hagibis, in Ise, central Japan Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A heavy downpour and strong winds pounded Tokyo and surrounding areas on Saturday as a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades approached landfall, with streets and train stations deserted and shops shuttered.(Kyodo News via AP)

A representative for the agency warned citizens to "take all measures necessary to save your life."

"Be ready for rainfall of the kind that you have never experienced." official Yasushi Kajihara cautioned.

Kajihara also said that people who live near rivers -- several of which had flooded by late Saturday -- should seek refuge on the second floor or higher of any sturdy buildings if they were unable to evacuate in time.

Authorities also warned of mudslides, common in mountainous regions.

An overturned car lies on the ground following a strong wind in Ichihara, Chiba, near Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Under gloomy skies, a tornado ripped through Chiba on Saturday.(Kyodo News via AP)

An overturned car lies on the ground following a strong wind in Ichihara, Chiba, near Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Under gloomy skies, a tornado ripped through Chiba on Saturday.(Kyodo News via AP)

More than 170,000 people have evacuated and more than 370,000 homes suffered power outages.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called up 17,000 police and military troops for rescue operations at a disaster management meeting on Friday.

A damaged car lies on the ground following a strong wind in Ichihara, Chiba, near Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Under gloomy skies, a tornado ripped through Chiba on Saturday.(Kyodo News via AP)

A damaged car lies on the ground following a strong wind in Ichihara, Chiba, near Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Under gloomy skies, a tornado ripped through Chiba on Saturday.(Kyodo News via AP)

"The typhoon could cause power outages, damage to infrastructure, and significantly affect people's lives," he said.

Events including the Rugby World Cup matches and concerts were canceled along with air and ground transportation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last devastating typhoon struck Tokyo in 1958, killing more than 1,200 people and flooding half a million homes. Evacuation centers were set up in coastal towns, and people laid in wait on gymnasium floors.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com