Christian TV network’s Jerusalem studio firebombed: 'You can't silence...the Gospel'

A Christian news station was firebombed in Jerusalem early Saturday.

An arsonist set fire to Daystar Television Network's studio at Mount Zion around 2:30 a.m. Saturday before escaping by rope and running away, according to security footage.

"You can't silence the life-changing truth of the Gospel," Marcus Lamb, founder and president of Daystar Television Network, said in a statement. "From the ashes of this tragedy, we will rise up with help from our partners around the globe and continue reaching across Israel to share God's love and forgiveness. My prayer is that this message touches the person responsible for this incident and he embraces the hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ."

The studio is now trying to rebuild -- with help from its partners around the world.

More than a decade ago, Daystar became the only full-time Christian television network to broadcast to nearly every home in the Holy Land through HOT cable and YES DTH satellite.

The company plans to broadcast from the area in two weeks, and, in light of the tragedy, has had ministry partners in the region reach out.

"In the wake of this disaster, I'm humbled by the outpouring of support from our partners and other ministries," Lamb said."It's really a beautiful picture of how the Body of Christ comes together to boldly declare our unwavering commitment to the Great Commission, and we are eternally grateful!"