Turkey

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Turkish leaders brawl at council meeting over the cost of Republic Day

Some lawmakers were upset about the cost of the Republic Day celebrations as ordinary citizens continue to struggle economically

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Brawl breaks out between Turkish officials during debate Video

Brawl breaks out between Turkish officials during debate

The fight began amid disagreements over the cost of Republic Day celebrations. (Credit: Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi)

A meeting among Turkish officials erupted into a brawl as tensions flared amid disagreements over the cost of celebrations to honor the creation of the country, during a period of economic hardship. 

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Council allocated 69 million Turkish lira, the equivalent of $2 million, for a concert featuring singer Ebru Gündeş during the October 29 Republic Day celebration, according to media reports.

Turkish leaders during a Brawl

Turkish politicians got into a brawl during a meeting over the costs of Republic Day celebrations.  ("Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi")

Another 71 million lira were set aside for a performance by the rock band Mor ve Ötesi, which fueled questions by critics.

Lawmakers exchanged heated words, with some arguing that others were out of touch with ordinary citizens, Newsweek reported. 

Republic Day celebratrion

People visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the Turkish Republic's Founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the celebrations of the 101st Anniversary of the Turkish Republic Day in the evening hours in Ankara, Turkiye, on Oct. 29. (Getty Images)

Video footage of the meeting shows lawmakers grabbing and shoving each other after the meeting had been adjourned. 

There were no reports of injuries or arrests. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.