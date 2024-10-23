Explosion at Turkish aerospace facility ruled a terror attack

Authorities in Turkey say have declared a deadly explosion at an aerospace facility on Wednesday was a terrorist attack.

Authorities say multiple people were killed and injured, but they have not specified a number of casualties. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the explosion was a "terrorist attack" in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. He added that the victims were both civilians and security personnel.

The Turkish outlet Habertürk TV reported that there was an ongoing "hostage situation" at the scene of the explosion, but did not offer details.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned the attack in a statement on social media. He added that security forces responded to the explosion immediately.

"The treacherous terrorist attack targeted Turkey's achievements in defence industry," he wrote, adding that the country's "fight against terrorism will continue."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also acknowledged the attack in a statement, condemning "terrorism in all its forms."

Turkey's defense sector is a major exporter for the country, focusing mainly on military drones built at facilities like the one attacked on Wednesday.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack as of Wednesday afternoon.

Turkey has played a divisive role in the ongoing tensions in the Middle East throughout the year. While the country is a member of NATO, it has also expressed solidarity with terrorist groups like Hamas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the nation's flag to half staff in after the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in August. Israeli officials condemned the move when the Turkish Embassy in Israel complied with Erdogan's order.